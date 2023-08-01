Robert De Niro's About My Father to make digital debut on this date

Robert De Niro's comedy film About My Father is making its highly-anticipated digital debut on Lionsgate Play. It will be available to watch on the platform on August 25. The film is a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and hilarious misadventures. De Niro joins forces with Maniscalco in the film, who portrays his on-screen son.

About My Father delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship with an Italian twist. Directed by Laura Teruso, the film also features Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall in the supporting cast.

Earlier, talking about the story of the film, De Niro said, "I guess you could say it’s about a father-son relationship; the father has criticism for the son, the son has criticism for the father. They have a relationship that’s not in huge dramatic ways; it’s a family comedy. It’s the kinda classic thing where Salvo, the father, is not crazy about the prospective in-laws. They are a bunch of stiffs and they’re not too sure about him either — the prospective son-in-law. But they (in-laws) do pretty well, they’re actually pretty nice about it and Salvo - they tolerate Salvo, I guess."

He added, "There are a couple of scenes where he says ‘what are you doing’ in this whole situation which is another classic one. I’m sure many families go through that, especially when it’s a whole cultural clash.”

About My Father received negative reviews, with a rating of 35 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "About My Father finds star/co-writer Sebastian Maniscalco drawing on his own life for material -- and inadvertently proving that a funny standup routine doesn't necessarily make for an entertaining film."

