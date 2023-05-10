Robert De Niro explores fatherhood on and off-screen in About My Father

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child in real life. As the actor embraces fatherhood once again, he also dives into the role on screen alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in the upcoming comedy film, About My Father, set to hit theatres on May 26. The film promises audiences a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and hilarious misadventures.

As De Niro joins forces with Maniscalco, who portrays his on-screen son, he shared his thoughts on what attracted him to the project. Reflecting on their collaboration, De Niro expressed his familiarity with Maniscalco, having worked together on previous projects like The Irishman.

“I knew Sebastian, of course. Not well, but I have worked with him a little bit; had seen a couple of his shows, and worked on The Irishman with him. So, we had a reading and then after that, I pretty much was like "let's do it - just had to find the time and when to do it.”

He further spoke about the script “I liked it and saw that the script had a personal element from Sebastian's experience, obviously. And, after getting to know Laura Terruso a little bit, I realised her background; she was from Brooklyn, Italian-American - they both [Sebastian and Laura] knew the world (from the movie standpoint), and they are from the world. This was important as far as how this was to be done, and whatever support I need, I got it from them - they know what they are doing, and that was an important part of it," he said.

Sebastian Maniscalco, known for his stand-up comedy, steps into the role of De Niro's son in About My Father. Discussing his character, Maniscalco explains that the film revolves around two families from contrasting socio-economic backgrounds, whose lives intersect over a holiday weekend.