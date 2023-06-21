Challengers trailer out! Psychosexual tennis thriller has Zendaya taking the lead

First Barbie then Challengers, it seems this year's full of the best kind of cinematic surprises. Director Luca Guadagnino has come up with a new tense love triangle starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist on and off the tennis court.

Tashi Donaldson, a tennis prodigy played by Zendaya wants to transform Art, her husband, from an average player into a global grand slam champion. To get him out of the rut of his losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event which is close to the lowest level of the tournament.

The trailer for Luca Guadagnino's 'CHALLENGERS' starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist has been released.



Plot twist

Art finds himself in a pickle as he's standing against Tashi's ex-boyfriend and his former best friend, Patrick. You might recognise Mike Faist from West Side Story fame and Josh O’Connor from The Crown who play Art and Patrick respectively.

The trailer introduces Tashi with a voice exclaiming, “She’s about to make an entire family rich." Zendaya looks so fit and naturally athletic as a tennis player that the audience might take the movie to be a Williams sisters biopic at one point.

Complication

Of course, what is a good plot without an 'Aaah' moment of an avoidable yet acute downfall of the main character? Tragedy strikes as a brutal injury puts Tashi's career to a halt (queue the role of Tashi as a coach for her husband). The trailer then shows how Art and Patrick compete both on the court and in the bedroom for Tashi's validation. The movie seems to have an old-money kind of vibe which is a common theme among most Luca Guadagnino movies.

Fans reaction to Challengers

As soon as the trailer dropped online, fans could not keep their calm as it presents Zendaya in a completely new avatar. Most lauded Zendaya's very feminine look in the trailer. The trailer itself comes out to be so steamy that fans are losing it just thinking about Tom Holland's reaction, who is Zendaya's boyfriend in real life.

About the director Luca Guadagnino

World-famous Luca Guadagnino is an Italian filmmaker. His films are best known for their emotional complexity, sensuality, and sumptuous visuals. His most famous movie, Call Me By Your Name even won the Academy Award for Best Writing.