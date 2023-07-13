Potential 'double strike' threatens Hollywood, impacting summer blockbuster season

Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors are eagerly awaiting the decision of their union regarding a potential strike. Last-ditch negotiations with major studios have become increasingly tense just hours before the critical deadline, reported news agency AFP. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has already agreed to extend talks with the studios once, but they have yet to reach an agreement on crucial issues like pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Also Read: Emmys 2023 nominations: HBO's Succession and The Last of Us score big

Impending strike looms as deadline approaches

If a deal or another extension is not reached by midnight on Wednesday (07:00 GMT Thursday), actors will proceed with a strike, joining writers who have been picketing outside studios for over two months. The union, representing approximately 160,000 actors and performers, expressed scepticism about the employers' intentions to negotiate a fair agreement, emphasising that time is running out.

Potential impact of a "double strike" on Hollywood

A potential "double strike" involving actors and writers, something not witnessed in Hollywood since 1960, would bring nearly all film and television productions in the United States to a halt. It would also prevent A-list celebrities from promoting major releases during the peak of the movie industry's vital summer blockbuster season, as the industry aims to recover from the lean years of the pandemic.

Consequences for premieres, events, and Comic-Con

The London premiere of Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer was rescheduled with an hour to go to accommodate the cast, which includes Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, without violating union rules. However, a strike would disrupt the film's US premiere, scheduled to take place in New York on Monday. The launch event for the Haunted Mansion movie at Disneyland this weekend may be scaled down to a private fan event. Additionally, the upcoming Comic-Con pop culture gathering in San Diego could be stripped of its star-studded lineup.

Federal mediators called in

Hollywood studios have enlisted the help of federal mediators to assist in resolving the deadlock. SAG-AFTRA announced on Tuesday that they agreed to the studios' last-minute request for mediation, but expressed doubts about the other side's commitment to genuine efforts. The union criticized the studios for abusing their trust and damaging the respect they had for them throughout the negotiation process, asserting that they will not be manipulated into accepting an unfair deal.

Solidarity among Hollywood unions

On Wednesday, unions representing directors, behind-the-scenes film workers, and writers in Hollywood issued a statement expressing unwavering support and solidarity with the actors. They emphasised that the fight is not merely between actors and studios but a united effort by workers across all crafts and departments to prevent mega-corporations from eroding the hard-won conditions achieved over the decades.