Emmys 2023 nominations: HBO's Succession and The Last of Us score big

Max, the streaming service of HBO, had a strong showing in this year's Emmy nominations. In the supporting actor in a drama category, HBO Max secured all eight slots with its shows Succession and The White Lotus contributing the most. In the supporting actress category, it claimed six out of the eight nominations. Succession dominated the nominations with 27 nods, including best drama, lead actress, and three lead actor nominations. Other shows like The Last of Us and The White Lotus also received significant recognition. The Television Academy implemented a procedural change in the voting process to limit the number of nominations in each category, aiming to spread the nominations more evenly.

However, popular shows like Succession still received more nominations than the previous year. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso emerged as the leading comedy with 21 nominations. Netflix's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story received the most nods in the limited/anthology series category. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Disney+ had a strong presence in the nominations. Basic cable outlets had limited representation, with FX's The Bear being exclusively available on Hulu. AMC's Better Call Saul received the most nominations among basic cable series. Broadcast networks had minimal recognition, with ABC's Abbott Elementary and NBC's Saturday Night Live being the notable exceptions.

In the drama category, previous winners Succession, The White Lotus, and The Crown are competing against each other. House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is also in the mix. In the comedy category, last year's winner Ted Lasso returns alongside other previous nominees and newcomers.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18, with the Creative Arts Emmys preceding it. However, the ongoing WGA strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike may result in the telecast being delayed to either November or January. The host for the awards ceremony has not been announced yet.

Succession: 27 nominations

The Last of Us: 24 nominations

The White Lotus: 23 nominations

Ted Lasso: 22 nominations

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 14 nominations

The Bear, Beef, and Dahmer: 13 nominations each

Wednesday: 12 nominations

Here are the nominations in some of the major categories: Outstanding drama series Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Succession (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime) Outstanding comedy series Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix) Outstanding limited or anthology series Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) Lead actor in a drama series Jeff Bridges - The Old Man (FX)

Brian Cox - Succession (HBO Max)

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO Max)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO Max) Lead actress in a drama series Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO Max) Lead actor in a comedy series Bill Hader - Barry (HBO Max)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX) Lead actress in a comedy series Christina Applegate - Dead To Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday (Netflix) Lead actor in a limited series or movie Taron Egerton - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Steven Yeun - Beef (Netflix) Lead actress in a limited series or movie Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback - Swarm (Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Ali Wong - Beef (Netflix) Supporting actor in a drama series F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Nicholas Braun - Succession (HBO Max)

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Theo James - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO Max)

Alan Ruck - Succession (HBO Max)

Will Sharp - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession (HBO Max) Supporting actress in a drama series Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

J Smith-Cameron - Succession (HBO Max)

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus (HBO Max) Supporting actor in a comedy series Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO Max)

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (FX)

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO Max) Supporting actress in a comedy series Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+) Supporting actor in a limited series or movie Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Joseph Lee - Beef (Netflix)

Ray Liotta - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Young Mazino - Beef (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death (HBO Max) Supporting actress in a limited series or movie Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Maria Bello - Beef (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu) Talk series The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+) Competition programme The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC) Documentary or non-fiction special Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) Documentary or non-fiction series Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets Of The Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. And The Holocaust (PBS) Structured reality programme Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC) Unstructured reality programme Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome To Wrexham (FX)

