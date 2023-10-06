Oscars: In the Shadow of Beirut to represent Ireland in International Feature category
It’s that time of the year when countries around the world are picking their official selection for the coming year in the International Feature category of the Oscars. The latest is Ireland and the Irish Film and Television Academy has selected Lebanon-set, Arabic-language feature documentary In the Shadow of Beirut. The film is executive-produced by former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, her daughter Chelsea Clinton as well as Siobhan Sinnerton for HiddenLight Productions.
The film is a cinematic portrait of modern-day Lebanon as seen through the eyes of four families living in the impoverished Sabra and Shatila neighbourhoods of the city, the scene of an infamous massacre in 1982.
Interestingly, the film was shot over four years as the filmmaker had access to these families within largely restricted areas.
The film was selected by IFTA’s 2023 selection committee, including filmmaker Jim Sheridan, producer Brian Falconer, actor Cathy Belton, writer-director Frank Berry and media executive Muirne Laffan.
The film is a co-production of Leonine Studios’ Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion, Cyprus Avenue Films, Abbout Productions, Hidden Light and ZDF, in association with Arte, and with the support of Screen Ireland.
