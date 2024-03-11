Oscars 2024 Snubs and Surprises: Maestro, Killers of the Flower Moon don't find mentions

The Hollywood awards season is finally over. The Academy Awards wrapped up this year’s sweet tryst of film awards with some usual wins and some pretty obvious snubs. As expected J Robert Oppenheimer’s semi-biographical tale directed by Christopher Nolan made the most buzz at the ceremony with seven wins in total. This included big-ticket wins like Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director. Barring Best Actress which Emma Stone picked up for Poor Things, Oppenheimer was all over the Academy stage this year.

If we, for a second, stop talking about Oppenheimer, nothing really had a shock and awe value at this year’s Oscars. As expected, Barbie was out of favour at the Oscars with the film not picking anything apart for Best Song accolade for Billie Eilish. She thanked the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and others in the cast and crew and those who made Barbie a phenomenon.

Apart from the Barbenheimer ode at the Oscars stage with Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling taking to the stage together, here’s what we think deserves a mention from this year’s Oscars ceremony.

All the snubs and surprises at the Oscars 2024:

Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue

It was a bit bland but Jimmy Kimmel kept the spirits with his quirky, witty one-liners. In his opening monologue, he took funny digs at A-listers sitting close to the stage. One person who he mercilessly trolled was Robert Downey Jr. “Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made? Look at him, he’s so handsome, so talented, he’s won every award there is to win. Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis? 20 years ago, Robert played the villain, and correct me if I have this wrong, in a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog, right? And if you ever decide to remake that film, I have just the guy to play Tim Allen. That is — where is he? Messi. Even though he’s a dog, may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall. He has an overdose scene. I haven’t seen a French actor vomit like that since Gérard Depardieu.”

He also joked about Barbie director Greta Gerwig not getting a best director nod, saying, “Now, Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for best director tonight. Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

John Cena walks naked as presenter

In a bizarre walk on stage, actor-wrestler John Cena walked on the Oscars stage naked. The awkward moment was planned marking the 50th anniversary of one of the most infamous Oscar moments from 1974 when Roberto Opel walked on the stage naked. Cena was invited to present the award to the best costume designer. He walked on the stage with a large envelope covering his private part and wearing a pair of sandals. Here’s how John Cena went from fully naked (!!!) to partially clothed while costume design nominees reel played. Jimmy Kimmel really did help. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dZPA7qmbgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024 × Al Pacino’s awkward Best Picture presenter speech

There was something off about Al Pacino. The celebrated actor was called onto the stage to present the final award of the Oscars ceremony. The actor kept it so short that without mentioning the names of the films that had been nominated or any background about them, Al Pacino jumped onto opening the envelope and announced the winner’s name. He opened the envelope and said, “Oppenheimer.” The announcement confused everyone because no one thought it could be cut down to such a small presentation. I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol



“Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0hNQ4ZP7j — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024 × Lily Gladstone snubbed

A major win for Emma Stone in Best Actress category for her role in Poor Things kickstarted a debate on Lily Gladstone’s snub which many thought robbed the actress of her well-deserved win. Lily was nominated for her powerful performance in Killers of the Flower Moon opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s directorial. While Emma got emotional and tears welled up in her eyes as she shared words of gratitude, cameras kept panning to Lily who many thought was a far deserving candidate. Check out full Oscars 2024 winners list here

Emma Stone also had a silly moment at the stage as the back of her dress broke. After accepting the Oscar, she asked everyone to not look since her dress was broken.

Maestro, Killers of the Flower Moon snubbed amid Oppenheimer fever

The Academy has a pattern. They pick something, they like it, and then they bestow all awards on it. From Sound to Cinematography, Acting to Direction, The Academy was so impressed this year with Nolan’s Oppenheimer that they failed to acknowledge other great works like Maestro featuring Bradley Cooper in the lead and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Barbie too didn’t win anything apart from Best Song for Billie Eilish. Oscar Awards 2024: Seven wins for Oppenheimer, Barbie bags only one for Best Song