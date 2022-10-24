Olivia Wilde's nanny claims Harry Styles first had a fling with Florence Pugh

'Don’t Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde's former nanny Erika Genaro has come forward, once again, to make some shocking allegations. In a new conversation with a publication, she alleged that Florence Pugh was the first to have a fling with Harry Styles. And, that Wilde started dating the singer-actor later.

In an explosive interview with Daily Mail, the nanny claimed that Wildetold her ex-boyfriend, Jason Sudeikis, that "Flo was f**king Harry and she had a boyfriend". And, she also claimed that she herself spoke to Pugh and alerted her about Wilde's complaints before the premiere of the film.

"Olivia told Jason a couple of weeks after Harry started [on set] that Flo was f***ing Harry and she had a boyfriend but was f***ing Harry. Then Olivia started seeing Harry herself. It was all very quick. A lot of people don't know that," the nanny told The Daily Mail.

Wilde and Sudeikis had previously released a joint statement to slam the nanny following her tell-all interview. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple told Page Six.

They continued, “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Page Six previously reported that it was during the shoot that Pugh fell out with Wilde and that she was unhappy that her director on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and her co-star were in a relationship.

Amid all the rumours, Pugh attended a somewhat frosty premiere of 'Don't Worry Darlings' at the Venice Film Festival last month. Although Wilde has continued to sing Pugh’s praises, Pugh has so far remained silent.

(With inputs from agencies)