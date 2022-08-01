Olivia Rodrigo and ex-Joseph Bassett seen together at 'HSMTMTS' premiere

Singer Olivia Rodrigo reconnected with rumoured boyfriend Joshua Bassett at the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season three premiere on July 27 night. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the cameras, wearing all-black outfits. The two were spotted together for the first time since rumours about Olivia, Joshua, and Sabrina Carpenter’s love triangle emerged last January.

The 19-year-old Grammy-winning singer stunned in a cutout off-shoulder black dress, tights, and chunky heels. She completed her edgy look with a black choker and red lipstick. She kept her hair open. On his part, Joshua, 21, tried to match her partner with a shiny silk suit, featuring painted black nails and polished black shoes.

The former couple looked warm-hearted as they smiled and flashed peace signs.

Soon, fans on Twitter expressed their disbelief about the stars' coming together for an event. A user shared saying, "Never in a million f–king years would i have predicted an olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett pic together."

"Not going to lie… olivia rodrigo and joshua basset breathing the same air in 2022 is kinda iconic," another social media user tweeted.

Also Raed: Vijay Maurya opens up about directing Annu Kapoor in 'Crash Course': It was such a big opportunity

In December 2012, Bassett told GQ that he had not spoken to Rodrigo following the star’s debut single, ‘Drivers License," which was released in January of the same year, reported Page Six.

Describing the online harassment he had faced over his song ‘Lie Lie Lie’ success, the singer said, "I would see TikToks with like 50 million views and 10 million ‘likes’ saying, ‘If I ever see that kid on the street, I’m going to f–king kill him.’ It’s hard to see that and then be living in New York and walking down the street."

After his split from Olivia, vocalist-actor Bassett was linked with ‘Girl Meets World’ alum Sabrina Carpenter. Rodrigo since then has been romantically linked to Alex Faze and American DJ Zack Bia.

Also Read: After 37-year-long run, 'Neighbours' series comes to an end, finale draws over 3 million viewers