Vijay Maurya opens up about directing Annu Kapoor in 'Crash Course': It was such a big opportunity

Well studded with a talented young star cast Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course is a series that predominantly appeals to the life of students while bringing different aspects of their life. Vijay Maurya who has always entertained the audience with his acting spectacles is coming as a director in the series.

Vijay Maurya who has directed Crash Course has gone through a different experience while having himself in the shoes of a director rather than being an actor.



When asked about his experience of being a director and holding up on the actor inside him, Vijay shared, "No, I didn't control the actor inside me. When I brief my actor I eventually play all of their characters. But being a director is more fun as you get to play all the characters.''

Further, he talked about directing Annu Kapoor, ''It was such a big opportunity. I have been watching him since I was a kid he is no doubt the greatest actor of all time, if may I add he has the hunger for doing good roles and films, which even I have as an actor. Manish ji gave me the liberty of improvising the scenes, being a director I was able to do that according to the situation. That kept me busy indulging myself in direction".

Crash Course will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.