After 37-year-long run, 'Neighbours' series comes to an end, finale draws over 3 million viewers

After entertaining viewers for over 37 years non-stop, Australian soap 'Neighbours' premiered its finale episode on July 28, Friday. It aired on Channel 5 in the UK and attracted over 3 million British viewers for its hour-long episode, according to overnight figures.

As people tuned in to say goodbye to Ramsay Street for the last time, they also got to see cameo performances by Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie. Fans tweeted to praise their favourite stars.

Alongside Minogue, the finale also saw the return of Delta Goodrem, who played Nina Tucker; Natalie Imbruglia, who was Beth Brennan, and Holly Valance, who played Felicity Scully.

Channel 5 owner recently shared that the viewing figures on the finale night were their highest since its first episode went live in 2008. And, said that it is "the end of an era".

Ben Frow, who controls Channel 5, told the Guardian, "I suspect there wasn’t a dry eye from the viewers as Neighbours bowed out on a high last night. We wanted to give it a fitting, respectful ending and I hope our night devoted to Neighbours achieved that."

"Last night truly is the end of an era. The response from viewers overnight has been very moving, even if they wished the ending didn’t have to come."

The show was previously produced by Grundy Television. And, it was created by Reg Watson.