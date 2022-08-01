Salman Khan issued firearms license for self-protection following death threats

In June, soon after the renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father and veteran writer Salim Khan got the death threat. Ever since then, security has been tightened up at Salman's apartment.



Following the threat, Khan visited Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's office and later it was revealed that the actor has applied for a gun license and now he has been granted the license for his self-protection.

"Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently," Ani tweeted Mumbai Police statement.

Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently: Mumbai Police



The 'Antim' actor also met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there, as per reports.



Salman had reportedly received a death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi`s gang. Following this, Salman and his home security have also been enhanced and the actor has also upgraded his vehicles and is now travelling from a bulletproof Land Cruiser.

On June 5, Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for a jog and many times Salman also steps out for a walk or for cycling. Later many reports suggested, that the threatening act by the criminal gang, thet only created an atmosphere to show their power after Moose Wala's shocking death.



Before this, in 2018, Salman got death threats and allegedly by the Lawrence gang over his blackbucks poaching case.



(With inputs from the agency)