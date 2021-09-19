Olivia Munn shows off her baby bump on Instagram after John Mulaney confirms pregnancy news

Olivia Munn debuted her baby bump on her social media.



The pregnant actress took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump. Munn, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, uploaded a short video on her Instagram Story on her new collaboration with Petco.

For the occasion, the to-be mother donned a basic grey T-shirt with stacked gold necklaces. However, many fans couldn't help but notice Munn's growing baby bump.





While she talked about the importance of pets' mental health, the actress moved the camera, and let the fans have a tiny glimpse at her growing belly.

Ever since the pregnancy news was confirmed, the paparazzi has been busy snapping photos of the pregnant actress. But, it is for the first time that Munn herself has uploaded evidence of her pregnancy.

A few days back, Boyfriend Mulaney was first to break the news during an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers.'



“I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia and we’re having a baby together,” he revealed. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news … I’m gonna be a dad!”

Meanwhile, Olivia has also spoken about the ''love and support" they've received since announcing the news. "There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force," she shared, reportedly.

"There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone that comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me."