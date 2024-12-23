New Delhi, India

It was an emotional moment for the Stranger Things cast as they got together to soak in all the love they received over the years for being a part of a sensation like the Netflix show which catapulted all the actors to instant fame. The fantasy Netflix show is now headed for a closure with the fifth and final season. Netflix announced on December 20 that the show’s finale season had wrapped production.

Advertisment

Millie Bobby Brown marked the occasion by posting a set of photos on her social media from nine years of being a part of the show. Millie was just 11 years old when production first started in November 2015 for Stranger Things. Back then no one knew it would become such a hit show.

Millie Bobby Brown gets emotional

Millie in her set of nostalgic photos also posted an emotional video as she is seen crying on the set while saying goodbye to the crew of Stranger Things. She hugged a crew member after telling everyone on set she loved them. While breaking down into tears, Millie said, “Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you.”

Advertisment

Millie Bobby Brown’s career picked up from her starry role in Stranger Things. The series’ popularity and that of her character’s made her and others on the show become global superstars. She plays the role of a girl with superhuman powers, named Eleven.

Also read: Blake Lively alleges tiff with Justin Baldoni led to her losing Saturday Night Live hosting gig

Meanwhile, in an interview earlier, Millie said that she was ready to end Stranger Things with season 5. “I think I’m ready,” Brown said about Stranger Things ending. “It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Advertisment

Season 5 of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix in 2025.