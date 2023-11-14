Nicole Kidman AFI Life Achievement Award gala postponed

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman will receive the prestigious Life Achievement Award by the American Film Institute. The awards gala was scheduled for June 10 but it was postponed due to the writers strike. The new awards ceremony has been rescheduled for April 27, 2024.

Now that both the writers and actors strikes are over, the 49th edition of the event will take place in April next year. It will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman will become the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award. The past honorees of the award include Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, James Stewart, Gene Kelly, Kirk Douglas, Sidney Poitier, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, Barbra Streisand, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Morgan Freeman, Jane Fonda, Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, George Clooney, Denzel Washington and Julie Andrews.

Nicole Kidman is a two-time Emmy winner and has won Oscar for her role in The Hours. She has done some critically praised films like Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge, To Die For, Practical Magic, The Others, Cold Mountain, Australia, Nine, Rabbit Hole, Lion, The Beguiled, Aquaman, and many others.