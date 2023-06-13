Nick Jonas drops an adorable photo with daughter Malti Marie

As soon as the post was up, social media users claimed that Malti Marie is the spitting image of her father.

Singer and actor Nick Jonas recently treated his fans with an adorable picture of his little bundle of joy Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Camp Rock star dropped a photo of himself holding the little one just a few days ahead of Father's Day. It might be exciting to know that this is the second time that the singer has dropped a clear picture of his daughter's face. Posing in a blingy black jacket, he captioned the latest post with a red heart emoji.

"She looks just like you. Beautiful humans you both are," a comment read.

Some also thought that Malti Marie was a perfect mix of her parents. ““Wow I see a perfect mix of both of them. Those beautiful eyes are all mama,” a person commented.

Nick Jonas on Fatherhood

Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra back in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child in January 2022. Recently during Mother's Day, the singer called his better half an incredible mother. He penned a social media post that read, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day," The post included a sneak peek of the actress' precious moments with Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Now, talking about the couple's professional commitments, Nick Jonas is on a tour with Jonas Brothers at the moment. Priyanka Chopra is occupied with her next venture, Head Of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Made under the direction of Ilya Naishuller, the project went on floors recently. In addition to this, the diva's promising line-up also includes the highly-discussed Bollywood drama, titled Jee Le Zaraa. To be helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the venture will see Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles.