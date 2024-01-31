Nia Long roped in to play Michael Jackson’s mom in ‘Michael’ biopic

Michael Jackson's biopic is coming together as actress Nia Long has been roped in to play the late superstar’s mother. Nia Long will play Katherine Jackson.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the new biopic will take a look at the life of the King of Pop – how he became what he did, his family life, romance, and the rise to stardom.

The biopic will be led by Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson. Colman Domingo will portray the family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson.

In a statement, the director said, “Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

What will the biopic be about?

According to the official logline, the film’s story will portray a “brilliant yet complicated man” who became known as one of the greatest performers of all time.

The script is by John Logan. It is currently in production and is slated to hit the theaters on April 18, 2025. Graham King is producing the movie with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

