Netflix's thriller series 'You' tops Nielsen's US streaming rankings

This week, Netflix’s show ‘You’ topped streaming charts in the US for the week of October 25-31. The third season of You arrived on the streamer in mid-October and has since then been a topic of discussion.

According to Nielsen rankings, the 30 episodes in the series got about 1.55 billion minutes of view time. In the last week of October, it outdid Locke & Key and Squid Game, which drew 1.07 billion and 1.02 billion viewing minutes, respectively.

Co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, ‘You’ stars Penn Badgley in the leading role.

Also read: Upset with portrayal in 'House of Gucci' film, Gucci heirs threaten lawsuit

Dhanush wins Best Actor for 'Asuran' at BRICS Film Festival



On the week’s movie chart, Disney+ captured six of the top 10 spots, led by Hocus Pocus, which racked up 471 million minutes of viewing.

Here is the overall top 10:

You – 30 episodes, 1.551 billion minutes of viewing

Locke & Key – 20 eps., 1.068B million

Squid Game – 9 eps., 1.02B million

Cocomelon – 15 eps., 807M million

Maid – 10 eps., 718M million

Shameless – 134 eps., 624M million

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 587M million

Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 549M million

The Blacklist – 169 eps., 539M million

In The Dark – 39 eps., 538M million

Also read: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to host Saturday Night Live New Year's Eve special