Netflix's thriller series 'You' tops Nielsen's US streaming rankings

Still from 'You'. Photograph:( Twitter )
Co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, ‘You’ stars Penn Badgley in the leading role.
This week, Netflix’s show ‘You’ topped streaming charts in the US for the week of October 25-31. The third season of You arrived on the streamer in mid-October and has since then been a topic of discussion.
According to Nielsen rankings, the 30 episodes in the series got about 1.55 billion minutes of view time. In the last week of October, it outdid Locke & Key and Squid Game, which drew 1.07 billion and 1.02 billion viewing minutes, respectively.
Co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, ‘You’ stars Penn Badgley in the leading role.
Also read: Upset with portrayal in 'House of Gucci' film, Gucci heirs threaten lawsuit
Dhanush wins Best Actor for 'Asuran' at BRICS Film Festival
On the week’s movie chart, Disney+ captured six of the top 10 spots, led by Hocus Pocus, which racked up 471 million minutes of viewing.
Here is the overall top 10:
You – 30 episodes, 1.551 billion minutes of viewing
Locke & Key – 20 eps., 1.068B million
Squid Game – 9 eps., 1.02B million
Cocomelon – 15 eps., 807M million
Maid – 10 eps., 718M million
Shameless – 134 eps., 624M million
Seinfeld – 166 eps., 587M million
Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 549M million
The Blacklist – 169 eps., 539M million
In The Dark – 39 eps., 538M million
Also read: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to host Saturday Night Live New Year's Eve special