Netflix's Sex Education coming to an end: Season 4 to be final

It’s going to be a wrap for Netflix’s Sex Education with season 4. The popular show will come to an end as the makers announced with a heavy heart that they will no longer continue the story of some of our favourite characters from the show. The final season will see Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson take on the role of sex therapists for the last time.

Season 4 of Sex Education will premiere on September 21, nearly two years after the third season arrived.

In a heartfelt letter to fans, creator Laurie Nunn said that as the writers were crafting season four, “it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.” The final season comes amidst news that Moordale Secondary will close. Since then, some creative changes were made, including cast members Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) announcing that they would not be returning to the series. Read the heartfelt letter here: Read Laurie Nunn’s letter to Sex Education fans as they decide that season 4 will mark the end of the hit show. It reads as follows:

This Autumn we’re back with season 4, coming to Netflix on September 21. A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty.

The painful awkwardness, first crushes and big, big feelings. We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone.

It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.

Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Goodbves are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.

Laurie xo Watch the teaser for the final season here:



