Naya Rivera's family files suit against authorities for 'wrongful death'

Months after the tragic death of ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera, her family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County, California. It’s where the said Lake Piru is situated where she drowned and died on July 8.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was found in the boat with his mother missing until declared dead of accidental drowning. Dorsey’s father, Ryan Dorsey, filed the lawsuit along with Naya Rivera’s estate and her business manager.

They are suing Ventura County, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management for neglecting to warn Lake Piru visitors of its possible dangers and failing to outfit the boat Rivera rented with appropriate safety equipment. In addition to wrongful death, the suit includes survival and negligent infliction of emotional distress complaints, and requests a trial by jury.

The official complaint states that there were no signs on the lake’s property warning visitors of strong currents, low visibility or strong winds.

It also alleges that the boat the actress rented did not contain floatation devices, a ladder, rope or an anchor. The suit claims that Lake Piru has a “deadly history,” citing at least 26 other drowning deaths since its opening.