'Murder Mystery' 2: Star-studded cast joins Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler film

After a successful debut, Netflix’s murder film ‘Murder Mystery’ is coming with a sequel and alongwith the original cast of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, a plethora of actors have been roped in for other important roles.

Joining Murder Mystery 2 are Mélanie Laurent, Mark Strong, Zurin Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma and Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Jodie Turner-Smith. Their characters or plot have been kept under wraps as of now.

‘Murder Mystery’ was a surprise hit for Netflix as it became one of the most watched movie of 2019. The film followed Adam Sandler’s character and wife Jennifer Aniston as they were caught in the middle of a complicated murder plot while on a European vacation.

For the sequel, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler join the long list of producers. With a release date not yet set, ‘Murder Mystery 2’ is one of Netflix’s most-awaited offerings.