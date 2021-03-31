Millie Bobby Brown on 'Godzilla vs. Kong' character: She's very much like me

Millie Bobby Brown was recently seen in the hugely popular ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ that starred her as Madison, a role with which she made her feature debut. She had first played the character in the 2019 film ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’.

Talking about her role, Millie Bobby Brown said, "This film, specifically, I really wanted to make it authentic and a coming of age story of a young girl trying to find her way through this madness. I loved coming back to this character, especially because she's so feisty and she's very much like me."

The young actress added that she especially enjoys such characters. She likes to play female characters who "discover and [do their] research and are intelligent and smart and curious".

On the CGI and working with technology in films, Millie said, "You have to smile then you have to frown and you have to scream, and you have to act surprised and they take like a thousand pictures, it's insane. And they do it all at once and it flashes and then you leave and then they have me 3D pulling all different facial expressions for the CGI in case they have to add me into any of the stuff."

Directed by Adam Wingard, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ features a large ensemble cast including Kyle Chandler, Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, and Demián Bichir.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is playing in theaters now and will be available to stream on March 31 on HBO Max.