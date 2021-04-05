Michael Keaton makes SAG Award record with 'Trial of the Chicago 7' win

The SAG Awards 2021 took place on Sunday and Michael Keaton made history with the ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ cast win. The film won outstanding cast in a motion picture at the 27th annual SAG Awards.

Michael Keaton has now set the record with this win by becoming the first person to win three SAG awards for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. This win follows nods for 2014's ‘Birdman’ and 2015's ‘Spotlight’.

The SAG award was picked up by Frank Langella who accepted on behalf of the cast, touching on what the film stands for in the political and cultural landscape. "'God give us leaders,' said the Reverend Martin Luther King before he was shot down in cold blood on this very date in 1968. A profound injustice. The trial of the Chicago Seven began 18 months later, ruled by a corrupt judge — me,” said the actor who played the role of Judge Julius Hoffman in the film.

He continued, "Aaron Sorkin was determined to tell their story, and his loving and respectful direction transformed a group of disparate actors into an ensemble. Reverend King was right, we need leaders to guide us toward hating each other less. We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago Seven, and most especially, Aaron Sorkin, our leader whose voice is the soul of this movie. Thank you SAG-AFTRA."

The film ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ also includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, John Carroll Lynch, Mark Rylance and Alex Sharp.

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ tells the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam war protesters put on trial over seven months for conspiracy and inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Meanwhile, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is also nominated for best picture at the Oscars this year.

