Martin Scorsese calls The Wolf of Wall Street backlash 'beyond boring'

Director Martin Scorsese recently addressed criticism of his film, The Wolf of Wall Street, in an interview with GQ. The movie, which is Scorsese's highest-grossing film to date despite its lengthy three-hour runtime, has faced backlash for its portrayal of Jordan Belfort, a morally ambiguous Wall Street stockbroker played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Scorsese's filmmaking approach has always been to present characters and stories without imposing a specific moral perspective on the audience. In the case of The Wolf of Wall Street, some critics accused the film of not taking a strong moral stance against Belfort's behaviour. In the interview, Scorsese revealed that he was unaware of the heated debate surrounding the film. He mentioned that there were two distinct camps among critics: one that loved the film and another that was disappointed by the lack of a clear moral condemnation of Belfort's actions. Scorsese himself seemed unfazed by the criticism, stating that such moralistic attitudes are "beyond boring."

The film's backlash is somewhat of a departure from the traditional standards of cinema, particularly those enforced during the Hays Code era of the 1930s and '40s. This code mandated that criminal actions in movies must be punished, portrayed as unsympathetic, and explicitly labelled as immoral. Scorsese's approach aligns more with the modern cinematic trend where audiences are encouraged to think critically and form their own judgments about the characters and their actions.

While some critics praised Scorsese's refusal to dictate morality in the film, others found it lacking a moral center and accused it of reveling in the portrayal of excessive and immoral behavior. The criticism highlighted the ongoing debate within the cinematic world about the role of morality in storytelling.

What was The Wolf of Wall Street about?

It was a 2013 biographical black comedy film based on the memoir of the same name by Belfort. The film is set against the backdrop of the financial world of Wall Street and chronicles the life and escapades of Belfort. The story follows Belfort as he rises from a young and ambitious stockbroker to become the head of his own brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont. The story primarily takes place in the late 1980s and early 1990s during a period of excessive wealth and decadence. Belfort and his partner, Donnie Azoff (played by Jonah Hill), engage in corrupt and morally reprehensible practices, defrauding investors through penny stock schemes and living a life of hedonism filled with drugs, parties, and extravagance.

