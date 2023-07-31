Madonna is 'lucky to be alive', thanks children for love and support post hospitalisation

Madonna can’t thank fans enough as she took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards her children and fans who have stood by her. Madonna had a health scare recently when she was hospitalised and had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit after suffering from a bacterial infection.

Thanking her children, Madonna said, “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine.” Her post is accompanied with pictures of her two children out of the six she has.

She continued to write that as a mother, you get “caught up in the needs of your children,” but that when she fell ill, “my children really showed up for me.” She said, “I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

The pop star shares one daughter, Lourdes Leon, with Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She is also mom to four adopted children – David Banda, Chifundo “Mercy” James, and twins Stella and Estere.

In her post, Madonna also wrote about her gratitude for her friend and longtime manager, Guy Oseary, who gifted her a Polaroid of Keith Haring “wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” that she said was snapped by Andy Warhol.

Madonna wrote that she cried when she received Oseary’s gift because “I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Meanwhile, Madonna’s fans can expect to see her soon as she announced earlier this month, that she is rescheduling the start of her “Celebration” tour in October.

