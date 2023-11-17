Leonardo DiCaprio's film on Amazon rainforest, We Are Guardians, set to make India premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his endeavours that are focused on the impacts of climate change and has often been associated with many causes to help bring awareness to the urgent effects of climate change on our planet. His latest film on the Amazon rainforest titled We Are Guardians will see its Indian premiere at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).

We Are Guardians, directed by Chelsea Greene, Rob Groman, and Edivan Guajajara, will take center stage at ALT EFF 2023. This powerful documentary follows Indigenous forest guardian Marçal Guajajara and activist Puyr Tembé as they valiantly battle against deforestation, illegal logging activities, and the encroachment of their territories by extractive industries. This heart-rending story illuminates the courage and determination of those fighting to protect our planet's precious natural resources.

Path of the Panther will also screen at the festival which is directed by Eric Bendick. The film offers audiences a unique glimpse into the mysterious world of the Florida panther. This captivating documentary delves into the fascinating natural history of this endangered species, exploring their survival in an ancient ecosystem. With Leonardo DiCaprio's support, Path of the Panther showcases the urgency of preserving the delicate balance of our environment and the importance of coexisting with endangered species.

Leonardo DiCaprio, renowned for his tireless advocacy for climate change and environmental conservation, has backed these films as part of his commitment to raising awareness about pressing environmental issues through the medium of cinema. His support highlights the crucial role that storytelling plays in inspiring positive change and fostering environmental stewardship.