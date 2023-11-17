Martin Scorsese reveals how daughter "tricks" him into making TikTok videos

Martin Scorsese’s videos are going viral. No, we don’t mean his films but short videos of him starring the celebrated filmmaker courtesy of his daughter, Francesca. After a successful premiere for his latest film, The Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin is seen busy making TikTok videos with his daughter.

Opening up on these viral TikToks where we get to see a very different version of the filmmaker, Martin is seen guessing slang words like “simp” and “sneaky link”. Calling it a happy accident to stumble on fame on TikTok, Martin Scorsese told the Los Angeles Times, “I was tricked into that,” Scorsese referring to the movie bracket TikTok, which saw him choose Birdman over The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Martin added, “That was a trick. I didn’t know those things go viral. They say ‘viral.’ I didn’t know.”

Scorsese went on to explain how filming a TikTok with his daughter usually occurs. He said, “I’m at home doing things and she comes up to me and says, ‘Dad, look over here and tell me this.’ So I’m in my pajamas … She said, ‘Well it’s a thing they’re doing.’ Who’s ‘they?’ She says, ‘Everybody’s doing it. It’s a thing called TikTok.’ ‘All right. All right.’ I mean, the one we did with the dog, that was known.”

The director was talking about a TikTok in which he appears to be casting his latest muse until the camera turns around to reveal his dog on the other side of the lens.

How he never knows if any of these will be published online, Martin added, “That I didn’t know was going to go up. I was just doing it in the other room with her. I don’t know what they’re going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands. You’re not aware. I honestly did not know she was going to post it … They use the words ‘post it,’ right?”