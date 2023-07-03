Leonardo DiCaprio seen arriving in Hamptons with a new woman



After his brief romance with Gigi Hadid earlier this year, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen landing in the Hamptons in a helicopter Saturday with a mystery woman by his side, as per Pagesix. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 48, was dressed casually for travel in a white T-shirt, grey shorts and sneakers with a baseball cap and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the girl was wearing a bralette top and a leather bomber jacket with beige slouchy pants and heels. She also covered her face with a hat and sunglasses.

This comes a week after DiCaprio spent time in Paris with model Neelam Gill and close friend Tobey Maguire. The trio was captured enjoying a late-night meal together at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli. In addition to 28-year-old Gill, the Titanic actor and his Great Gatsby co-star, 47, were joined by Maguire’s children, Ruby, 16, and Otis, 14. DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, 16 was also present.

Initially, Gill and DiCaprio were seen in May when they dined at the upscale Chiltern Firehouse in London with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

