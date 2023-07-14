Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are exclusively dating each other: Reports

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seem to be back together. The pair were first linked to each other in late 2022 after they were spotted at dinner dates. However, the dating period last only a few weeks with several reports suggesting that the two had broken up. Now, recent reports suggest that they are back together. This time around the two are reportedly dating exclusively.



Leo and Gigi were first linked romantically after the actor broke up with his girlfriend of four years, model-actor Camila Morrone. Gigi too ended her relationship with Zayn Malik last year. The two share a daughter together- Khai.



Recently, amid dating rumours, Leonardo and Gigi have been spotted together at parties and events.



"They’re only seeing each other right now. It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, (but) they’re dating (again). Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it," a source said in a new report by Us Weekly.

Gigi and Leonardo's relationship



Following her split from singer Zayn Malik – in October 2022, multiple reports confirmed that Gigi Hadid was dating Leonardo DiCaprio after his break up with Camila Morrone in August 2022.



In November of that year, a source close to Gigi stated that she was 'smitten' with the actor. "Gigi shares few details, but she very much enjoys seeing Leo," the source had said. However, in early 2023, news broke that the pair had parted ways, but soon reports claimed they were still exploring their relationship.

The news of them giving their relationship another chance comes after months of dating and breakup rumours.

Leonardo's past relationships



Even though Leo has never openly spoken about his love life, the actor has romanced Hollywood actors as well as some of the world's top models over the years. He reportedly briefly dated supermodel Naomi Campbell in the 1990s. Among the many models he dated, one of Leonardo's most famous ex-girlfriends is Gisele Bundchen. The actor also dated Israeli model Bar Refaeli. Leonardo's other former girlfriends include actor Blake Lively and model Nina Agdal.

