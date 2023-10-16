Korean singer Seo Soo-Jin to make solo debut soon
Korean singer Seo Soo-Jin has been preparing for her solo debut this month.
Big news for fans of Korean singer Seo Soo-Jin as she is ready to make her solo debut. Seo Soo-Jin was previously a member of the girl band (G)I-DLE.
The singer is ready to make her own mark after her contract with Cube Entertainment was terminated because of bullying allegations against her. In 2021, the Korean singer faced school violence and bullying accusations by a former schoolmate and actor Seo Shin Ae. Seo Soo-Jin has however maintained that she is innocent in all this. She has even taken her accusers to court on grounds of defamation but the case was later dismissed due to lack of evidence.
As for her solo career, she has reportedly signed a contract with BRD Communications. She has been preparing for her solo debut this month.
Meanwhile, her former band, (G)I-DLE reorganised into a five-member group and released popular hits like “Tomboy”, “Nude”, and “Queen Car”.
