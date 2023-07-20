Kim Kardashian regrets dating Pete Davidson after divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has gone through a lot, especially in her love life. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got divorced from Kanye West after seven long years of marriage. And soon after ending things with the controversial rapper, the business mogul got into a relationship with actor Pete Davidson. However, they parted ways a few months after dating.

However, Kardashian recently reflected on her divorce and regretted getting into another relationship so quickly.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old star admitted that she "jumped into another relationship so fast" with Pete.

Talking to her sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, Kim said, "It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things. It's better to deal, heal—that's a good one—deal, heal, feel."

Further explaining, Kim told her sisters, “I'm not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life.”

She added, “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye and dating Pete

Kim and Kanye's relationship got strained after a public outburst on Twitter and during his presidential campaign and said many personal things about his ex-wife Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner. After a turbulent 2020 and 2021, the couple got divorced in March 2022.

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2011 and got married in 2014. The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim and Pete started dating in August 2021 after the Kardashian star appeared on Saturday Night Live. The couple split after nine months of dating.

