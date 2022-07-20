Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson eat a meal worth $576 at an Italian restaurant, generously tip the waiter

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian and her comedian-actor beau Pete Davidson are currently in Australia in a romantic hiatus from their work. While Kim arrived in Australia, Davidson was filming a project called 'Wizards!' in the country already and took time from the shooting to meet with his girlfriend. The two had a meal in a popular Italian restaurant called Piccolo Cucina in Cairns, Queensland, and ate $576 worth of food. The information comes from a waiter in the restaurant called Callum McKean who shared a receipt of Kim's order, which showed everything she and Pete ordered. Callum revealed that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star left a "hefty" tip for him as well.

As per Daily Mail Australia, Kim wanted to keep her visit to Down Under a secret and did not want to be photographed. And yet, images of her and Davidson soon surfaced online after she touched down in Queensland. She was seen in an all-black as she alighted from her private jet.

An insider told E! News, "Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited."

On the work front, Kim was last seen in the Hulu reality television series 'The Kardashians', a successor to the earlier E! series with a similar format, called 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which ran for nearly fourteen years. Similar to the earlier series, 'The Kardashians' follow the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. Apart from Kim, the series also featured her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner.