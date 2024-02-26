Kenneth Mitchell, who featured in Star Trek: Discover, dead at 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel is dead. Mitchell died on Saturday from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) complications, several reports stated. He was 49.



"For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment," a statement read, which was shared across his social media platforms.



"He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community. Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched."

Kenneth was born in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 25, 1974 , the actor was known for being "a giver, a listener, a sentimentalist, and an excellent observer of his surroundings. One of his most endearing qualities as a friend is that Ken loved to watch others shine. He was a conductor of connecting friends together and thoroughly enjoyed prompting a good story," the statement said.

"And boy oh boy did he love to laugh. He absolutely loved to laugh. Ken had a keen passion and detailed eye for beauty in the arts. He thrived creatively which could be easily seen in his architecture, graphic design, acting, photography, writing, broad love of music, and throughout his home in Studio City, California.



"Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey. Especially the courage, resilience, and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family, and friends.



Mitchell is survived by wife Susan and two children, Lilah and Kallum



Roles Kenneth Mitchell played on screen



Mitchell portrayed Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik on Star Trek: Discovery. He also voiced several characters on the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks.



"I think it, over time, became the theme of us accepting this with grace," he had said in an interview about illness. "Trying to see the beauty in it, in a way. I’ll never forget, one of my Star Trek co-stars told me, because they had dealt with some trying times with illnesses and stuff, and I remember them communicating to me, saying, ‘You have a choice. You can look at this in many different ways, but maybe try to look at this like a gift where you get to experience life in a way that most people don’t.'"