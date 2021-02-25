Katharine McPhee, 36, welcomes first baby with husband David Foster, 71

Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster have welcomed their first baby together. The 36-year-old singer gave birth to a baby boy.



The news was confirmed in a statement, ''Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully''. Foster, 71, is already father to five daughters 34-year-old Jordan, 38-year-old Erin, 40-year-old Sara, 47-year-old Amy and 50-year-old Allison from previous relationships.

In a new episode of the “Women on Top” podcast, in which she revealed they were having a son. “Since I’m having a boy, I don’t know if people know that, it’s definitely different, you think about different things,” she said when discussing the pressure on women in society. “I always wanted a girl, that’s always what I wanted — I always wanted both. Let’s just be honest about that. But now that I’m having a boy, I’m like, ‘Phew, wow, there’s different things I need to worry about.’ Versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl.”

McPhee and the legendary record producer got married in June 2019. It’s the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster. The 'Smash' star was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Yolanda Hadid, Linda Thompson and Rebecca Dyer.