Kate Winslet was subjected to fat-shaming about the door scene in 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet, who can currently be seen as Ronal in 'Avatar: The Way of Water', has opened up about the fat-shaming she was subjected to particularly in regards to the controversial scene that comes at the end of James Cameron's 'Titanic'. Yes, the famous (or infamous, depending on who you ask) scene when both Rose (Winslet) and her beau Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) try to climb onto a wooden door but it refuses to be buoyant enough for both. Thus, Jack dies of cold, but before that he makes sure Rose survives. Winslet said in a recent interview that she was called fat and people said this is why both could not stay afloat.

“Apparently I was too fat," Winslet bluntly said while speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. She added, “They were so mean. I wasn’t even f****ing fat. If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way. … I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say.”

Winslet has been open about her fat-shaming during her early years in Hollywood. While speaking to UK's The Times earlier this year, she had revealed, "When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, 'How’s her weight?' I kid you not." Even in acting school, she was told by a teacher she'd have to settle for 'fat girl' roles.

Joan Rivers had infamously joked, "If Kate Winslet had dropped a few pounds, the Titanic would never have sunk."