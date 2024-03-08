Karol G becomes first Latina to win Woman of the Year at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Karol G is on a roll! On Wednesday night, Karol made history at the Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony. She becomes the first Latina ever to be named Woman of the Year.

On a night full of stars, Karol G shined out with her mind-blowing performance on her hit track ''Amargura'' and then for her big achievement. Colombian actor Sofia Vergara presented Karol with the trophy.

Honouring Sofia, the crooner said, “First of all, it’s an amazing surprise that Sofía Vergara is giving me this award, I love it. Buenas noches a todos.''

''I’m super honored to be here today. Oh my God, [this] might be the most significant and important recognition of all my career, this is super special. This is Woman of the Year but this is the first time ever a Latina is named the Woman of the Year. So, I have to give my speech in Spanish, of course,'' she said.

2023 was a breakthrough for the Columbian singer. Her album Mañana será bonito' (Bichota Season) went on to rule the charts and had a mind-blowing world tour. In February, the superstar won her first-ever Grammy award in the Best Musica Urbana Album category for her 2023 album.

Last year, her album Mañana Será Bonito reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With this achievement, it the first-ever Spanish-language album by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.