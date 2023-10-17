Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill is not scared of dying of cancer but of retirement from acting

Hollywood actor Sam Neill is currently being treated for stage three blood cancer. The actor, best known for his role as Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, revealed that he’s been in remission for 12 months, thanks to the help of a rare anti-cancer drug that requires infusions every two weeks.

The only issue is that this anti-cancer drug will stop working, Neill revealed doctors informed him. He said, “I know I’ve got it, but I’m not really interested in it. It’s out of my control. If you can’t control it, don’t get into it.”

Neill originally underwent chemotherapy for three months, but the treatment was unsuccessful. That’s when Neill’s doctor switched him to a rare anti-cancer drug.

When the doctors told him that the biweekly infusions are “grim and depressing” but it is “keeping me alive”.

As for the doctor’s news that this treatment won’t work forever, Neill added, “I’m prepared for that.” The actor said he’s “not remotely afraid” of dying, but the thought of retiring from acting “fills me with horror.”

It was first revealed in March that Sam Neill was diagnosed with cancer. It was during promotions for Jurassic World Dominion that he experienced swollen glands and was soon diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. At the time, in an interview, he said, “I’m not afraid to die, but it would annoy me. Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses. I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less.”

