'Joker 2': Brendan Gleeson joins Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's DC movie

Actor Brendan Gleeson will be seen sharing screen space with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.The update has been shared by Variety.

Todd Phillips, who directed Phoenix to an Oscar in 2019's 'Joker', returns as director. But whereas the first film played like a comic book riff on Martin Scorsese's 'Taxi Driver', the follow-up is a musical, albeit more in the vein of 'A Star is Born' than 'West Side Story' or 'Singing in the Rain.'

Warner Bros. and DC are backing the sequel. Production is expected to get underway this December. It is also unknown who Gleeson will be playing.

The first film brought in $335.4 million domestically and globally it is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at $1.07 billion. Joker won two Oscars: Best Actor for star Joaquin Phoenix and Original Music Score for Hildur Gudnadottir. The movie was nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and Phillips for Best Director, Deadline reported.

Zazie Beetz, who played the role of Sophie Dumond, is also reportedly being eyed to reprise her role. She spoke to THR about the project and said it makes 'wonderful' sense for the film to be a musical.

She said, "I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy.