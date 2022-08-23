‘Joker 2' receives $12.6 million in tax credits from the state of California

Upcoming movies Todd Phillips' 'Joker: Folie à Deux' and Sofia Coppola's untitled next film are among those upcoming Hollywood projects that have received tax credits from the government of California. While the former received $12.6 million, the latter got $19.6 million. The original 'Joker', released in 2019, was shot in New York. But the sequel will be filmed in Los Angeles. A total amount of $93.7 million was awarded to 18 projects. Netflix alone was given $37.1 million. The state's grants are aimed to stop jobs from fleeing to other states and countries.

The sequel to 'Joker' was not confirmed until May last year and earlier Phoenix had expressed doubts as to whether there will be one. The story of the original film ended pretty definitively and there were no loose ends.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' brings back Joaquin Phoenix and also stars Lady Gaga (reportedly as Harley Quinn) and the film is said to be a musical. DC fans have expressed doubt as to how a musical film could follow a dark drama that was 'Joker'.

Zazie Beetz, who played the role of Sophie Dumond, is also reportedly being eyed to reprise her role. She spoke to THR about the project and said it makes 'wonderful' sense for the film to be a musical.

She said, " I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy."

Joker' earned more than $1 billion worldwide on a paltry budget of $56 million and also got Phoenix an Oscar, his first.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will release on October 4, 2024.

