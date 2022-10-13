Johnny Depp shaves beard and moustache, looks unrecognisable in new photos. See pics here

Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year. And for his numerous fans, this was not just a mere victory, but supreme validation of his claims that he never mentally or physically abused Heard. Now, many expect Depp's career which had become stagnant because of Heard's accusations, to go on track again. There were rumours suggesting Disney has been asking him back for the role of Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, but those were quashed. Mads Mikkelsen, who took over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, has also said that Depp may take back the role.

He looks so tall here lol @ Deppcollection ig story. Looking good Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/SQKya4kFZO — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) October 12, 2022 ×

Why did Johnny shave his beard again? Is he for a new role?#JohnnyDeppIsARockStar pic.twitter.com/EmOODU5AgE — 🇪🇬🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️The legend Johnny Depp (@GehanEssam8) October 9, 2022 ×

Johnny Depp meet and greet after the show tonight on October 11, 2022 (via teddykurdylamusic) pic.twitter.com/rOf35ADE3B — ReemDepp - #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning (@ReemDepp) October 12, 2022 ×

Whether Depp will again touch the heights of success remains to be seen. But he is out and about and interacting with fans. Recently, fans spotted him in a new look. He has shaved his facial hair, and looks radically different from his recent look during the trial.

Meanwhile, a movie on the highly-publicised defamation trial involving Depp and Heard called 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' was released on free streaming website Tubi. There was also a documentary series on the trial. The televised trial was one of the hottest topics on the internet and world news when it was being held.

It gained headlines not just because of the amount of celebrity involved, but also because of the dirty details of the contentious marriage that came to light. The televised nature led to clips being lifted by respective fans of Depp and Heard (but predominantly Depp) and given funky edits on social media sites like Tiktok. The result was a lot of trivialising of what should have been considered a serious issue.

Depp had sued Heard for an op-ed she had penned for the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change". While she had not named him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.

The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which Depp has denied.

