John Wick prequel series 'The Continental' has a pretty solid cast: Read to learn more

According to reports, the upcoming 'John Wick' prequel series, 'The Continental', has added Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider), and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) to its star cast.

Just recently, we were informed that Colin Woodell had been cast as the younger version of Ian McShane's Winston Scott. Now, it has been learned that Greene will play Uncle Charlie while Adegun will be portraying the younger Charon (originally played by Lance Reddick in the 'John Wick' series) and Bobb will play the character of Mayhew.



Interestingly, Mel Gibson has also been cast as a character named Cormac.



Set in 1975, 'The Continental' revolves around the assassin's hotel from the 'John Wick' franchise and will follow a young Winston Scott as he makes his transition into the underbelly of New York and introduces the audience to some of the biggest criminals in the world.

'The Continental' is by writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward who have also taken on the role of being the showrunners. The series will air as a three-episode event on Starz. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will also serve as executive producers, with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures also executive producing.



Co-incidentally, the fourth instalment of 'John Wick' film was recently wrapped up and will see franchise patriarch Keanu Reeves reprise his titular character.



'John Wick 4' film is slated to release on May 27, 2022.



