Jason Momoa turns flight attendant and surprises passengers by serving them drinks

To celebrate Hawaiian Airlines' partnership with his water company Mananalu, Hollywood star Jason Momoa turned flight attendant for a day and he himself handed out the water bottles to the passengers of a special flight. A video of the actor is doing rounds on social media where he can be seen dressed in a grey suit and sporting a half-bun.

The 'Aquaman' actor also documented the special day and he shared the same on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, "Mahalo @hawaiianairlines for allowing me and my team to capture this special moment. It's a dream come true. My idea to create @Mananalu.water came to me while on a flight. I'm grateful for your support and it's an honor to have Hawaiian Airlines be the first airline to partner with Mananalu. We're on a mission to end single-use plastic. Drink one, remove one - For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 MILLION plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don't stop making waves to save our beautiful planet. aloha j. (sic)."

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, netizens also shared videos from the flight with heartfelt notes. One user wrote, "Jason Momoa posed as a flight attendant and surprised passengers aboard Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate his water company Mananalu's partnership with the airline."

Jason Momoa posed as a flight attendant and surprised passengers aboard Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate his water company Mananalu's partnership with the airline ✈️ pic.twitter.com/mRSAWZ37Zz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 5, 2022

Another Twitterati wrote, "I love that Jason Momoa takes his job so seriously as Aquaman that he’s trying to better water sources and protect the ocean."

I love that Jason Momoa takes his job so seriously as Aquaman that he’s trying to better water sources and protect the ocean. pic.twitter.com/kE2WuRGbJw — Brandon Marino (@TheBatMarino) August 4, 2022

Also read: Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav reveals 10-year plan for DC films to counter Marvel

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen in 'Slumberland'. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence and it stars Marlow Barkley, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O'Dowd alongside Momoa in pivotal roles.

He will also star in films like 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', 'Fast X', and 'The Last Manhunt'.