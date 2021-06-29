Jamie Lynn opens up on sister Britney Spears' conservatorship: Proud of her

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case blew into a major controversy after the pop star took the stand in front of a judge and pleaded for it to be over. After gaining support from fans, colleagues, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has also opened up.

In videos shared on Instagram, Jamie Spears said, “I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie said, “This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Growing emotional, Jamie Lynn explained that she’s “made a very conscious choice” to “only participate in her life as her sister” and as an aunt to Britney Spears’ two sons. From lithium intake to being forced to go on tour: Britney Spears & her slew of shocking revelations on conservatorship

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

“I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own freakin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ during her virtual court appearance in conservatorship case, called it “abusive” and that it has led her to feel like she can’t “live a full life.” “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day, it concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me,” the singer said.

Britney Spears enjoying a break in Hawaii after conservatorship testimony

Britney Spears makes her first statement since testimony: I apologise for pretending like I’ve been okay