Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalisation news

Jamie Foxx’s fans can heave a sigh of relief as the Hollywood actor was spotted in public for the first time since the news of his hospitalisation following a mystery illness. He looked healthy in a footage shared by TMZ, showing him in a boat on the Chicago River. Foxx waved at his fans and looked every bit good and was seen chilling with a couple of guests on the boat.

This public spotting puts to rest all rumours of him being seriously ill. Foxx has reportedly recovered from whatever he was suffering from. The actor had to be hospitalised after a “medical complication” that was earlier reported to have happened because of a complication from the COVID-19 vaccine. The same was quashed by medical experts and his team.

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised post a "medical complication"

When his fans got worried, Jamie’s daughter confirmed that “luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”