Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalisation news
Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans as he enjoys time on a boat with friends.
Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans as he enjoys time on a boat with friends.
Jamie Foxx’s fans can heave a sigh of relief as the Hollywood actor was spotted in public for the first time since the news of his hospitalisation following a mystery illness. He looked healthy in a footage shared by TMZ, showing him in a boat on the Chicago River. Foxx waved at his fans and looked every bit good and was seen chilling with a couple of guests on the boat.
This public spotting puts to rest all rumours of him being seriously ill. Foxx has reportedly recovered from whatever he was suffering from. The actor had to be hospitalised after a “medical complication” that was earlier reported to have happened because of a complication from the COVID-19 vaccine. The same was quashed by medical experts and his team.
Jamie Foxx was hospitalised post a "medical complication"
When his fans got worried, Jamie’s daughter confirmed that “luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
Jamie Foxx later released a personal statement thanking fans for their “love” and assuring them that he was “feeling blessed” amid his recovery.
At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was filming the Netflix film Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz. He is also the host and executive producer of the Fox game show Beat Shazam, which launched in 2017. Currently, the show has been taken over by Nick Cannon. Meanwhile, Jamie and daughter Corinne Fox are set to co-host We Are Family, a new music-themed game show set to debut on Fox in 2024.
We can't wait to see Jamie Foxx get back in action!
