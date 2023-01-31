James Gunn to launch new DC Universe movie slate to counter Marvel today: Here's what to expect

The wait is over. DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have teased fans for weeks the announcement of a slate of films that will build a new cinematic universe (and reboot the old one). Now, we know for certain that a huge reveal of future films from the company is forthcoming on Tuesday (January 31). For a decade now, DC has struggled to compete against chief rival Marvel Studios in this age of interconnected films and cinematic universe. Now, with Gunn and Safran at helm (both have a near-perfect record with the genre as filmmaker and producer, respectively), things are finally looking bright for the franchise.

As you get ready for the next (hopefully better) era of the DC universe, here's what to know about how we got here.

Why does the DC universe lag behind Marvel?

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe started with 2008's summer release of Jon Favreau's Iron Man, the DCEU's beginning came half a decade later in 2013 with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, and it has only played catchup since then. Starring Robert Downey Jr in the role, Iron Man was a runaway hit. The superhero was not well-known, and frankly neither were the Avengers that came later for the general audiences (who were not comic book readers). But Marvel Studios, with Kevin Feige at the helm, had trust in themselves and the cast (even Robert Downey Jr, who was pretty much persona non grata back then due to his substance abuse issues and run-ins with the law) and crew that paid off.

The challenge in front of 'Iron Man' was also 'The Dark Knight', Christopher Nolan's grownup-oriented The Dark Knight was more of a crime thriller than a full-fledged superhero pic. But the Dark Knight trilogy, featuring Christian Bale in the role, was its own self-contained universe. And it was not until 'Man of Steel' that DC really looked into building a cinematic universe.

Starring Henry Cavill in the role of Superman, the film was a standalone film that was supposed to eventually lead to the formation of the Justice League. But the film was poorly received, and Snyder's gloomier Superman was rejected by fans. The film was a decent commercial success and received mixed critical reviews. The next two releases -- Batman V Superman and Suicide Squad -- were even more heavily panned by critics and disappointed at the box office as well, the former especially when it had the main three DC superheroes.

Since then, there have been individual successes at DC but it has moved away from interconnected storytelling due to poor box office performances.

Also Read: Why James Gunn leading DC Studios is a great news for fans

What to expect from the DC Studios announcement?

We know Gunn is already writing a Superman movie (sadly, Henry Cavill will not reprise the role). So, Gunn and Safran are likely building a new Justice League. This means solo movies for all the superhero members of the team, including new versions of Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter. Of course, this is speculation and the team may be smaller or bigger in the beginning. We also know Gunn and the team will introduce cool supervillains to rival Thanos. The obvious option is Darkseid but he is too big for the first Justice League movie.

But how will Gunn's DCU will differentiate itself from the earlier Snyder-led DCEU? Knowing Gunn's penchant for little-known characters in DC and Marvel Comics, we will probably get to see iconic characters rubbing shoulders with characters only the most dedicated DC fans will know. Now, DC Universe can highlight its diverse roster of characters and their unique perspectives to appeal to a wider audience and create a more inclusive representation on screen.

Until something goes terribly wrong and there is again strong studio interference that Snyder faced, we are certain Gunn and company are going to build a compelling DC film universe.

Outside films, TV shows, comics, and video games, as well, DC Universe can create a strong sense of community by engaging with fans, hosting events, and creating merchandise to build a dedicated and passionate fan base.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE