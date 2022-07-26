James Gunn on Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3': 'He has a very specific personality'

James Gunn's third movie in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', will also be his last. The franchise may continue in some way after him, but Gunn is done with it. A trailer for the movie was shown at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con, but was not released online. The film brings back its main cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and return from previous films. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova join the MCU with this film. The film has its titular superhero team once again going to defend the universe.

Poulter joins the film as Adam Warlock, an extremely popular character among comic readers but virtually unknown to those not acquainted with Marvel Comics. In the lore, Adam is an artificially created being with numerous superpowers. He was involved in Avengers' war against Thanos.

Gunn spoke to Screenrant about his take on the character. He said, "I think, like all of the Guardians, he has a very specific personality. When you have a character like Adam, who has been written by a bunch of different comic book writers, each one has their own take on Adam. This is our take on Adam, and I think he's a pretty spectacular character."

Before Gunn got his hands on the Guardians, the superhero team full of galactic rejects was not as well known even among avid comic book readers. Not only did Gunn made them popular, he also made them relatable despite most of them being aliens and also instilled his unique sense of humour.

Meanwhile, those who got to see the trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' were left impressed. They said the trailer was emotional and set to the song 'Do You Realize' by the psychedelic rock band Flaming Lips.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will release on May 5, 2023.

