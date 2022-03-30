'It' prequel series in works at HBO

The horror is coming back as the ‘It’ prequel series has been announced.

The project is currently in works at HBO Max. Currently, the project is titled ‘Welcome to Derry’ that is only a working title, according to sources.

The project will be written and executive produced by Jason Fuchs.

Andy Muschietti, director of ‘It: Part One’ and ‘It: Part Two’, and Barbara Muschietti executive produce via their Double Dream production company. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

The series will have the story of when children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of kids is faced with their biggest fears when they square off against a murdering clown named Pennywise. The prequel leads up to the events of 2017’s It: Part One, based on the Stephen King horror novel, sources say.