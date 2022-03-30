Alec Baldwin sides with Chris Rock following slapping incident at Oscars 2022

The Will Smith- Chris Rock row at Oscars 2022 has got Hollywood divided. On Sunday soon after Will Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Chris Rock over a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.



While celebrities like Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper were seen consoling Smith, it came as a surprise to many that no one went to speak to Rock.



Now Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has spoken in favour of the comedian.

The 63-year-old actor and producer took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a snap of his tweet that had a message for Rock."I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock. And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show," Baldwin posted.

He is not the first celebrity to weigh in on the slap scandal as previously Tiffany Hadish, Ricky Gervais, among several others have shared their thoughts.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Smith was named best actor later for his performance in 'King Richards'. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised to Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram.