'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau didn't want Tony Stark to die in 'Avengers: Endgame. Here's why

The death of Tony Stark or Iron Man was a seminal event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr's performance in the role, right from the very beginning of MCU in 2008's 'Iron man', was so definitive that it served to redeem both the character and the actor, who was almost a pariah before his casting due to alcohol and substance abuse issues and trouble with law enforcement. But his journey in the role made him one of the most loved actors in the world and the superhero arguably the most familiar to MCU fans.

Tony Stark died at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame' but before that, he saved the entire universe from Thanos and his forces by snapping them out of existence and ending their threat once and for all. But the use of all the six Infinity Stones all at once took its toll on his body and he died of his grievous injuries.

But as sad as the death was, it served as the perfect send-off to the greatest MCU superhero who began from an uncaring, reckless playboy and died as a saviour of trillions of living beings.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, the Russo Brothers, who helmed 'Avengers: Endgame' said Jon Favreau, who had directed Downey Jr in the first two 'Iron Man' movies, asked them whether they are really going to kill Iron Man.

“He did. Yeah. And I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge. Because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people, and you don’t want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic.’ We did it anyways," said Joe Russo.

