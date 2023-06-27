Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones: 'His weakness is ravages of time'

Indiana Jones, silver screen's greatest adventurer, is set to return later this week in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. During a recent press conference about the upcoming film, veteran actor Harrison Ford, who has portrayed the beloved character throughout the series, was asked about the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana Jones. "Yeah, I think Indiana Jones' strengths are various," Ford began, emphasising the multifaceted nature of the character. "And we've demonstrated his strengths over the course of four movies." Indiana Jones has exhibited a remarkable set of skills, including his expertise in archaeology, his proficiency in combat, and his unyielding determination in the face of danger.

From facing ancient curses to battling formidable adversaries, Indy has proven time and again that he possesses a unique combination of intelligence, resourcefulness, and physical prowess.

However, as his story progresses into the Dial of Destiny, he finds himself in uncharted territory. "Now we're entering into a new phase of his life," Ford revealed. "And we're seeing him after the absence of 15 years. He's aged somewhat. He's retiring."

These words shed light on an intriguing twist in the narrative, as Indiana Jones hangs up his fedora and leaves behind his academic career.

"We meet him on the last day of his retirement from academic life, which has not been inspiring for him," Ford explained. This glimpse into his current state paints a poignant picture of a man who has experienced disappointment and disillusionment in his scholarly pursuits. After dedicating his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the preservation of history, our hero finds himself at a low point, grappling with a lack of fulfillment and purpose. Ford elaborated, stating, "So I think we meet him at a point where he's at a low that we have not seen before. But I think it, dramatically, it works really well because, at that moment, we're also introducing Phoebe (actress Waller-Bridge) as the character that really stimulates the plot that's going on." The introduction of Phoebe's Helena Shaw appears to be a catalyst for change in Indiana Jones' life. Her presence in the narrative promises to reignite the spark within the retired archaeologist and thrust him back into one last adventure.

Reflecting on the character's weaknesses in this new chapter, Ford candidly revealed, "So I suppose his weakness is the ravages of time." The toll of aging becomes a significant challenge for the character, both physically and emotionally. Indy must confront the limitations imposed by time, facing the inevitable realities of growing older while striving to recapture the spirit of his youth. The glorious Indiana Jones franchise Indiana Jones film franchise began with Steven Spielberg's 1981 blockbuster Raiders of the Lost Ark. He followed it up with 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Put together, the films have grossed almost $2 billion in box office returns worldwide on a combined budget of $279 million. What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about? A James Mangold directorial, Dial of Destiny is a direct sequel to 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and brings back Harrison Ford. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah from earlier films. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen also star. Mangold co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny promises to be a worthy send-off to one of the most iconic characters — at least Ford's version of it. hits theatres worldwide on June 30.

